Contrasting Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA – Get Rating) and Glory Star New Media Group (NASDAQ:GSMG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Liberty TripAdvisor and Glory Star New Media Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A Glory Star New Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 2.51, meaning that its stock price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Glory Star New Media Group has a beta of -0.62, meaning that its stock price is 162% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Glory Star New Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor 23.25% 11.64% 5.46% Glory Star New Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and Glory Star New Media Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $902.00 million 0.09 $179.00 million $3.12 0.33 Glory Star New Media Group $153.01 million 0.34 $35.29 million N/A N/A

Liberty TripAdvisor has higher revenue and earnings than Glory Star New Media Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.9% of Glory Star New Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats Glory Star New Media Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates travel guidance platform that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of online travel guidance brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant reservations platform. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Glory Star New Media Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People's Republic of China. The company also engages in mobile and online digital advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an e-commerce platform that allows users to access online store, live streaming, series TV shows, and online games, as well as online short videos, variety shows, and dramas. It is also developing CheerCar App, an interactive entertainment app; and CheerChat App, an overseas social audio app. Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

