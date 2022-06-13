Contrasting SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) and Woodside Energy Group (OTCMKTS:WOPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

SM Energy has a beta of 5.17, indicating that its share price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SM Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $2.62 billion 2.35 $36.23 million $2.63 19.22 Woodside Energy Group $6.96 billion 3.03 $1.98 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than SM Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for SM Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 1 1 6 0 2.63 Woodside Energy Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $48.25, indicating a potential downside of 4.57%. Woodside Energy Group has a consensus price target of $21.28, indicating a potential downside of 0.75%. Given Woodside Energy Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Woodside Energy Group is more favorable than SM Energy.

Dividends

SM Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.0%. Woodside Energy Group pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. SM Energy pays out 0.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.5% of SM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of SM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Woodside Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy 11.07% 26.11% 9.27% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

SM Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Asia, Canada, Africa, and internationally. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Greater Browse, Greater Sunrise, Greater Pluto, Greater Exmouth, North West Shelf, Wheatstone, Julimar-Brunello, Canada, Senegal, Greater Scarborough, and Myanmar projects. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

