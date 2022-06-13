Contrasting Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) & Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) and Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Viridian Therapeutics has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Viridian Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Exact Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viridian Therapeutics -5,014.24% -360.68% -47.72% Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and Exact Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viridian Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75

Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.75, indicating a potential upside of 219.69%. Exact Sciences has a consensus price target of $101.33, indicating a potential upside of 145.78%. Given Viridian Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Viridian Therapeutics is more favorable than Exact Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viridian Therapeutics and Exact Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viridian Therapeutics $2.96 million 102.57 -$79.41 million ($5.76) -1.89 Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.11 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -9.54

Viridian Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Exact Sciences. Exact Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viridian Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats Viridian Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viridian Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED. The company was formerly known as Miragen Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2021. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Exact Sciences (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

