Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.90

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.90 and last traded at $11.95, with a volume of 10070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.82.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.84.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación ( NYSE:VLRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.20). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 71.25%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 47.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 253,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,707 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 107.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the third quarter valued at about $1,229,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,502,000 after buying an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

