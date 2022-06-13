CONX (NASDAQ:CONX) Shares Up 0.1%

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 157,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.84.

Get CONX alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CONX by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 3,726,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,595,000 after buying an additional 1,919,434 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONX by 1,097.7% in the third quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CONX in the fourth quarter worth $7,373,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CONX by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,380,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,555,000 after acquiring an additional 522,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CONX by 73.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including wireless communications industry.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CONX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.