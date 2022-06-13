Cooper Companies (COO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cooper Companies (NYSE: COO):

6/6/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $405.00 to $406.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $475.00 to $450.00.

6/3/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $500.00 to $460.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $414.00 to $408.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $500.00 to $430.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/26/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $437.00 to $392.00.

5/25/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $459.00 to $414.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Cooper Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $495.00 to $380.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Cooper Companies was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $405.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $460.00.

COO traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.15. 273,522 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,285. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $309.43 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Get The Cooper Companies Inc alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.19). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 5,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.51, for a total value of $2,363,406.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COO. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,224,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cooper Companies by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Cooper Companies by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,135,000 after buying an additional 46,124 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.