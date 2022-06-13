Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.02

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 7476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.30.
CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.
The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.
In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.
Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
