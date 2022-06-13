Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $105.02

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 7476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.30.

CPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average is $126.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Copart by 78.4% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

