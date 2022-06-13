Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $105.02

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $105.02 and last traded at $105.02, with a volume of 7476 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPRT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Copart to $151.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Get Copart alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.41 and a 200 day moving average of $126.64.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total value of $1,157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Copart by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Copart by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 87.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.