Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

CNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Core & Main from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Core & Main from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

CNM opened at $22.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Core & Main has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.34.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,815.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

