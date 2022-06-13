Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Down to $2.33

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at 2.33, but opened at 2.00. Core Scientific shares last traded at 2.01, with a volume of 68,718 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is 5.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported 0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.18. The company had revenue of 192.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 164.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Core Scientific news, insider Darin Feinstein sold 1,124,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of 3.65, for a total value of 4,103,136.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,909,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 127,419,474.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,074,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,303,137. 32.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

