Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Down 10.9%

Shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) dropped 10.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.64 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 53,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,918,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

