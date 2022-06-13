Corning (NYSE:GLW) Hits New 52-Week Low at $31.76

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 50268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Corning in the third quarter worth about $322,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 3.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 469,249 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Corning by 51.7% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 77,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,367 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Corning by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,711,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $244,901,000 after acquiring an additional 622,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,421,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

