Corning (NYSE:GLW) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $31.76

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.76, with a volume of 50268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

Get Corning alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.03 and a 200 day moving average of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In other news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 12,529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $454,050.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $281,919,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 197.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,066,000 after buying an additional 1,350,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 77.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,083,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,828,000 after buying an additional 1,342,976 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,158,000 after buying an additional 1,157,290 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $531,311,000 after buying an additional 943,020 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile (NYSE:GLW)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.