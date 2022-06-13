Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Short Interest Update

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,780,000 shares, an increase of 70.7% from the May 15th total of 5,730,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $465,952,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

Shares of CTVA traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.33. 83,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,092,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.19. Corteva has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The stock has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Corteva will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

