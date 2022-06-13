COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,762,100 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the May 15th total of 58,166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7,990.8 days.

Shares of CICOF stock opened at $1.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.79. COSCO SHIPPING has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $2.33.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

