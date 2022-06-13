Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.14.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock traded down $2.41 on Monday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,989,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of -0.22. Coterra Energy has a 1 year low of $14.28 and a 1 year high of $36.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 35.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total value of $263,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,327 shares of company stock worth $4,956,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

