Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.06

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.06 and last traded at $57.06, with a volume of 11430 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $60.40.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coupa Software from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.89.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.87, for a total value of $106,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUP. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $32,400,000. Finally, Stony Point Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 74,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,615 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

