Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.21-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$843.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.27 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.07-$0.10 EPS.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. Coupa Software has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $283.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The company had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COUP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered Coupa Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.89.

In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,254.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle Brennan purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 41,503.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,622,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,066 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,263,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,426,000 after buying an additional 419,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,128,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,659,000 after acquiring an additional 358,300 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,850,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,810,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,120,000 after buying an additional 77,434 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

