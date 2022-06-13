Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.07-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.00 million-$205.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.34 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.21-$0.27 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $225.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.89.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $60.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. Coupa Software has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 385 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $40,321.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,077 shares in the company, valued at $322,254.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Brennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 251.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

