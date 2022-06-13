Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. William Blair lowered shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

CVET stock opened at $20.70 on Monday. Covetrus has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter worth $188,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 26.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Covetrus by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

