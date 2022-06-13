Cowen Cuts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $9.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Cowen from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on GoodRx in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut GoodRx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.79.

Get GoodRx alerts:

NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $6.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -160.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.38. GoodRx has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.76, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.70.

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of GoodRx by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in GoodRx by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile (Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.