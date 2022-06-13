Cowen Lowers ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $92.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $92.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ITT from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ITT from $113.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ITT from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.10.

Get ITT alerts:

NYSE:ITT opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.21 and its 200-day moving average is $84.64. ITT has a 1-year low of $67.16 and a 1-year high of $105.54.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $726.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.93 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ITT (Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.