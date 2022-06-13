Cowen Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $310.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 25.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VRTX. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Maxim Group raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.16.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $7.75 on Monday, reaching $247.13. 19,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,542. The company has a market cap of $63.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.11, for a total transaction of $708,561.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,687 shares of company stock worth $11,729,432. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 119 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

