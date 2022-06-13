Cowen Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $310.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $254.88 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
