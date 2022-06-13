Cowen Raises Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target to $310.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $305.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $254.88 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $292.75. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average of $242.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Charles F. Wagner, Jr. sold 3,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.15, for a total value of $793,225.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.71, for a total value of $150,453.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,603,354.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,687 shares of company stock valued at $11,729,432 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,944,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,258,308,000 after acquiring an additional 397,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,342,963,000 after acquiring an additional 317,629 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,356,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,713,579,000 after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,443,771 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,293,452,000 after buying an additional 1,374,923 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

