Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $90.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $90.00 and last traded at $90.31, with a volume of 2896 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRL. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $118.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 90.75%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 761.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

