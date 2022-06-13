Craig D. Eerkes Purchases 1,694 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.90. 875,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 928,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $22,743,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $21,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

