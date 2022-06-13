Craig D. Eerkes Purchases 1,694 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Stock

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) Director Craig D. Eerkes purchased 1,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $48,312.88. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $576,874.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ COLB traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.90. 875,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,812. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.68. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $27.61 and a one year high of $42.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.77 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.
Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $170.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.09 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.60.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,957,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,205,000 after buying an additional 1,370,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,816,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Banking System by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,456,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after buying an additional 928,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at $22,743,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter valued at $21,043,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.
About Columbia Banking System (Get Rating)
Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.
