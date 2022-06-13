Credit Suisse Group Boosts EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target to $50.00

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.91.

NYSE:EQT opened at $47.96 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average is $30.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. EQT has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $50.41. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.96.

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in EQT by 3.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in EQT by 5.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 11,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in EQT by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,781 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

