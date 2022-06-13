Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $5.99

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.99 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 332463 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 10.50 to CHF 9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 8.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 8.50 to CHF 7.40 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 11 to CHF 8 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.0528 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently -4.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the first quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 278.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 32,951 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 180,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 18.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. 13.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

