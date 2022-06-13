Credit Suisse Group Trims Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Target Price to $27.00

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 269.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Aemetis to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $7.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Aemetis has a 1-year low of $5.67 and a 1-year high of $23.33.

Aemetis ( NASDAQ:AMTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.52 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aemetis will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 9.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,198 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aemetis by 13.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aemetis by 184.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company in North America and India. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of negative carbon intensity products and technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products.

