Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 261,821 shares.The stock last traded at $15.92 and had previously closed at $18.01.

Separately, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

Get Crescent Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Crescent Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Crescent Energy by 281.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 387,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after acquiring an additional 66,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,098,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,049,000 after acquiring an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crescent Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CRGY)

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven basins, including the Eagle Ford, Rockies, Barnett, Permian, Mid-Con, and other basins in the United States.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.