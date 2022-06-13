Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.15.

Several brokerages have commented on CWEGF. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Get Crew Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEGF stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $5.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Crew Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crew Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.