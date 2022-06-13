Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 4332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT)
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
