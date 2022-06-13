Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.51

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 4332 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Cricut from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cricut from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut to $8.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Cricut had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $244.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.84 per share, with a total value of $444,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 696,104 shares of company stock worth $8,844,848. 16.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut in the fourth quarter valued at $3,625,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the third quarter valued at about $567,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 75.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,446,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cricut by 32.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 196,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cricut during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,514,000. 16.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

