Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Short Interest Update

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the May 15th total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Crimson Wine Group stock opened at $7.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.24 million, a P/E ratio of 37.00 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Crimson Wine Group has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter.

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

