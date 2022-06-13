CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $57.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $52.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential downside of 10.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CRSP. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $180.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $171.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $63.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day moving average is $63.70. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $169.76. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

