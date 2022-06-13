Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $23.39

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.39 and last traded at $23.51, with a volume of 32381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.60.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on CRTO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.83.
The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.98.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Criteo by 6,496.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 101,807 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Criteo by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Criteo by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,926 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.