Critical Analysis: Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD) vs. STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STDAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Get Mind Medicine (MindMed) alerts:

Mind Medicine (MindMed) has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 3 0 3.00 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus price target of 7.67, indicating a potential upside of 917.34%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -62.00% -57.05% STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A N/A -$93.04 million -0.23 -3.26 STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft $3.44 billion 2.00 $191.12 million N/A N/A

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed).

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) beats STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal. It also develops MM-402, a R-enantiomer of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine for the treatment of core symptoms of autism spectrum disorder. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

STADA Arzneimittel Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

STADA Arzneimittel AG engages in the provision of healthcare and pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Generics, Consumer Healthcare, and Specialty. The Generics segment produces and distributes generic drugs. The Consumer Healthcare segment includes products such as OTC drugs, nutritional supplements and certain consumer healthcare products such as disinfectants and sunscreen. The Specialty segment includes branded generics, specialty generics, and biosimilars. Its brands include Zoflora, Grippostad, Nizoral, and Shampoo & Ladival. The company was founded on March 14, 1895 and is headquartered in Bad Vilbel, Germany.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.