Critical Contrast: Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (NASDAQ:WHLR – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

96.7% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.2% of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 15.50% 3.94% 2.03% Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust -16.07% N/A -2.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $534.82 million 7.23 $66.66 million $0.56 45.54 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust $61.31 million 0.38 -$9.44 million ($2.08) -1.14

Healthcare Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its stock price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Healthcare Realty Trust and Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 4 3 0 2.43 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, suggesting a potential upside of 28.40%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust.

Summary

Healthcare Realty Trust beats Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

About Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA, Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ: WHLR ) is a fully integrated, self-managed commercial real estate investment company focused on owning and operating income-producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored centers.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.