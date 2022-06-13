Critical Survey: Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) & Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) and Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Par Pacific and Range Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Par Pacific -3.02% -23.23% -1.80% Range Resources -2.90% 45.50% 11.29%

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Par Pacific and Range Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Par Pacific 0 2 0 0 2.00 Range Resources 1 10 6 0 2.29

Par Pacific currently has a consensus target price of $18.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.02%. Range Resources has a consensus target price of $30.61, suggesting a potential downside of 11.12%. Given Par Pacific’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Par Pacific is more favorable than Range Resources.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.8% of Par Pacific shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Range Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Par Pacific shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Range Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Par Pacific has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Range Resources has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Par Pacific and Range Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Par Pacific $4.71 billion 0.25 -$81.30 million ($2.64) -7.36 Range Resources $2.93 billion 3.17 $411.78 million ($0.48) -71.75

Range Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Par Pacific. Range Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Par Pacific, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Range Resources beats Par Pacific on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Par Pacific Company Profile (Get Rating)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota. The Retail segment operates 119 fuel retail outlets, which sell merchandise, such as soft drinks, prepared foods, and other sundries in Hawaii under the Hele, 76, and nomnom brands; and gasoline, diesel, and retail merchandise in Washington and Idaho under the Cenex, nomnom, and Zip Trip brand names. The Logistics segment owns and operates terminals, pipelines, a single point mooring, and trucking operations to distribute refined products throughout the island of Oahu, Maui, Hawaii, Molokai, and Kauai. It also leases marine vessels; owns and operates a crude oil pipeline gathering system, a refined products pipeline, storage facilities, and loading racks in Wyoming; and a jet fuel storage facility and pipeline that serves Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In addition, this segment owns and operates a marine terminal, a unit train-capable rail loading terminal, storage facilities, a truck rack, and a proprietary pipeline that serves Joint Base Lewis McChord. The company was formerly known as Par Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. in October 2015. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Range Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

