Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Steve Foots Buys 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots bought 2 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,436 ($80.65) per share, for a total transaction of £128.72 ($161.30).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Croda International alerts:

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($88.17), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,216,928.22).

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 192 ($2.41) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 6,192 ($77.59). The company had a trading volume of 306,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,193.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7,988.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.82. Croda International Plc has a one year low of GBX 6,160 ($77.19) and a one year high of £105.05 ($131.64).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($116.54) to GBX 8,600 ($107.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($112.78) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($109.02) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,585.71 ($107.59).

Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.