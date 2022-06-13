Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $16.03

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$16.03 and last traded at C$16.12, with a volume of 49914 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.50.
CRR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.38.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$17.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$17.68. The stock has a market cap of C$2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55.
In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,197,841.39.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile (TSE:CRR.UN)
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.
