Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.61

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.61 and last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 64536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cronos Group from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Cronos Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cronos Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.67.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 25.50 and a current ratio of 26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $995.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.33 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59.

Cronos Group ( NASDAQ:CRON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 15.92% and a negative net margin of 36.04%. The firm had revenue of $25.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the fourth quarter valued at $3,759,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 67.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,709,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,677,000 after acquiring an additional 689,069 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Cronos Group by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,669,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 659,574 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Cronos Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,172,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,802,000 after buying an additional 577,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Cronos Group by 13,507,925.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 540,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 540,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.