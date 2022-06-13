Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT Lowered to $37.00

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Benchmark from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $18.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.48. The stock has a market cap of $706.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.10. Cross Country Healthcare has a 52 week low of $14.23 and a 52 week high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 59.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 12.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

