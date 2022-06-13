Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Update

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, a growth of 68.9% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $780,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 309.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 42.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 10,893 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 9.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC bought a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 9.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.90. The company had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,698. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.36. The company has a market capitalization of $107.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.52. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a net margin of 91.09% and a return on equity of 223.79%.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.164 dividend. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. This is a positive change from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 161.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cross Timbers Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Company Profile

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

