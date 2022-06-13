CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Price Up 1.2%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) shares rose 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 689 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

CFB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

The company has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

