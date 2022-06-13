CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Trading Up 1.2%

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.16 and last traded at $13.16. Approximately 689 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 104,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CFB shares. TheStreet cut shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $650.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

CrossFirst Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $48.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 347.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 70,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 54,767 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 160.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 9.1% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

