CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Down 10.8%

Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) were down 10.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.63 and last traded at $151.00. Approximately 40,447 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,059,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.32.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRWD shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

The firm has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.95 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $184.25 and a 200-day moving average of $189.67.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 14.50% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in CrowdStrike by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 440.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

