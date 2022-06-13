Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $94.98

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $94.98 and last traded at $95.20, with a volume of 5052 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on CCK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Crown from $143.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Crown from $131.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crown in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.50.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.69%.

In other Crown news, insider Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $526,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,328 shares in the company, valued at $8,464,964.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,764,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,471,641,000 after buying an additional 143,049 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Crown by 1.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Crown by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,247,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $351,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Crown by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,579,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,683,000 after acquiring an additional 31,942 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

