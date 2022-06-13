Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, an increase of 164.7% from the May 15th total of 25,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

CRU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.83. 715,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.78. Crucible Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $9.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $244,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,161,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Crucible Acquisition by 251.6% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Crucible Acquisition by 14.4% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 196,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the software technology sectors, including business-to-business or business-to-consumer applications, infrastructure software, vertical software, marketplaces, payments, and ecommerce.

