CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Insider Joseph R. Nerges Buys 4,500 Shares

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Rating) insider Joseph R. Nerges acquired 4,500 shares of CSP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,667,883.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph R. Nerges also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 7th, Joseph R. Nerges bought 2,291 shares of CSP stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $16,861.76.

Shares of CSPI stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,840. The stock has a market cap of $41.57 million, a P/E ratio of 306.77 and a beta of 1.63. CSP Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.04.

CSP ( NASDAQ:CSPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter. CSP had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 0.29%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CSP by 100.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in CSP during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in CSP by 14.5% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CSP by 0.9% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 273,002 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

CSP Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value added reseller to various customers in Web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries.

