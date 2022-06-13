CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $29.47

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.47 and last traded at $29.48, with a volume of 313747 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.30.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.76.

Get CSX alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 80.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 663.9% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of CSX in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CSX (NASDAQ:CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.